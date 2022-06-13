News

Badge Époque Ensemble Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Zodiac” (Feat. James Baley) Clouds of Joy Due Out September 9 via Telephone Explosion

Photography by Robert Beatty



Toronto’s Badge Époque Ensemble have announced the release of a new album, Clouds of Joy, which will be out on September 9 via Telephone Explosion. They have also shared a video for their new single from the album, “Zodiac,” which features James Baley. View the Colin Medley-directed video along with the album’s cover art/tracklist below.

The nine track album consists of three vocal-led compositions, three instrumentals and three choral arrangements. The band’s previous album, Self Help, came out in 2020 via Telephone Explosion.

Clouds of Joy Tracklist:

1. Conspiring With Nature

2. Clouds of Joy

3. Let Breath Be The Sum

4. Badge Époque Ensemble

5. Joy Flows

6. Zodiac (ft. James Baley)

7. Don’t Touch A Hair On His Head

8. The Greatest Joy

9. All Same 2 Each, Each Same 2 All

