Badge Époque Ensemble Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Zodiac” (Feat. James Baley)
Clouds of Joy Due Out September 9 via Telephone Explosion
Jun 13, 2022
Photography by Robert Beatty
Toronto’s Badge Époque Ensemble have announced the release of a new album, Clouds of Joy, which will be out on September 9 via Telephone Explosion. They have also shared a video for their new single from the album, “Zodiac,” which features James Baley. View the Colin Medley-directed video along with the album’s cover art/tracklist below.
The nine track album consists of three vocal-led compositions, three instrumentals and three choral arrangements. The band’s previous album, Self Help, came out in 2020 via Telephone Explosion.
Clouds of Joy Tracklist:
1. Conspiring With Nature
2. Clouds of Joy
3. Let Breath Be The Sum
4. Badge Époque Ensemble
5. Joy Flows
6. Zodiac (ft. James Baley)
7. Don’t Touch A Hair On His Head
8. The Greatest Joy
9. All Same 2 Each, Each Same 2 All
