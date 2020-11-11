 Badge Époque Ensemble Share New Song “Just Space For Light” (Feat. Jennifer Castle) | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Badge Époque Ensemble Share New Song “Just Space For Light” (Feat. Jennifer Castle)

Self Help Due Out November 20 via Telephone Explosion

Nov 11, 2020 By Joey Arnone Photography by Colin Medley and Meg Remy
Toronto’s Badge Époque Ensemble have shared a new song, “Just Space For Light” (which features Jennifer Castle). It is the latest single from their upcoming album, Self Help, which will be out November 20 on Telephone Explosion. This follows two previous single releases for the album: “Sing a Silent Gospel,” which featured Dorothea Paas and U.S Girls, and “Unity (It’s Up To You),” which featured James Baley and was accompanied by an eye-catching claymation video. “Unity (It’s Up To You)” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Bandleader Maximilian Turnbull states in a press release: “‘Just Space For Light’ weaves a few BÉE themes together. The collision of disparate moods between sections, lyrics which touch on the meditative experience, and collaboration with a distinctive vocalist; in this case Jennifer Castle, who's soulful presence on our album is a blessing.”

Self Help was recorded live over three weekends in the months before lockdown at Toronto’s Palace Sound Studio. Badge Époque Ensemble features Turnbull (Rhodes, clavinet, and synthesizers), Karen Ng (saxophone), Chris Bezant (guitar), Giosuè Rosati (bass), Ed Squires (conga, percussion), Jay Anderson (drums), and Alia O’Brien (flute). 

