Tuesday, July 12th, 2022  
Badge Époque Ensemble Share Video for New Single “Conspiring With Nature”

Clouds of Joy Due Out September 9 via Telephone Explosion

Jul 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Robert Beatty
Toronto’s Badge Époque Ensemble have shared a video for their new single, “Conspiring With Nature.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Clouds of Joy, which will be out on September 9 via Telephone Explosion. View the video, directed by Meg Remy of U.S. Girls, below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Zodiac,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

