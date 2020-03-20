Badly Drawn Boy Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Banana Skin Shoes”

News

Badly Drawn Boy (aka British singer/songwriter Damon Gough) has announced a new album, Banana Skin Shoes, and shared its title track, “Banana Skin Shoes,” via a video for the new song. Banana Skin Shoes is due out May 22 via AWAL and is Gough’s first regular new studio album in 10 years, since, 2010’s It's What I'm Thinking Pt.1 – Photographing Snowflakes. Although in 2012 he did put out the soundtrack to the film Being Flynn. Watch the Broken Antler-directed “Banana Skin Shoes” video below. Also below are the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Banana Skin Shoes features “Is This a Dream?,” a new song Gough shared in January that was one of our Songs of the Week.

Most of the album was recorded at Eve Studios in Stockport last year. Gethin Pearson (Kele Okereke, JAWS) produced and mixed the album, after some original production by Youth (The Verve, Paul McCartney) at his studio in London, Keir Stewart (ex-Durutti Column) at Inch Studios, and Seadna McPhail at Airtight Studios.

Badly Drawn Boy burst onto the scene with his 2000-released critically acclaimed debut album, The Hour of the Bewilderbeast, which won the Mercury Prize. That was followed by 2002’s well-received soundtrack to the Hugh Grant film About a Boy, which featured new songs and incidental music from Gough. Since those early twin peaks, he hasn’t reached quite the same critical heights. But it’s very nice to have Badly Drawn Boy back.

Banana Skin Shoes Tracklist:



1. Banana Skin Shoes

2. Is This a Dream?

3. I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness

4. I'm Not Sure What It Is

5. Tony Wilson Said

6. You and Me Against the World

7. I Need Someone to Trust

8. Note to Self

9. Colours

10. Funny Time of Year

