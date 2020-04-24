News

Badly Drawn Boy Shares New Song “I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness” Banana Skin Shoes Due Out May 22 via AWAL; Live Video for the Song Also Shared





Badly Drawn Boy (aka British singer/songwriter Damon Gough) is releasing a new album, Banana Skin Shoes, on May 22 via AWAL. Now he has shared another song from it, “I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness,” as well as a separate video of him performing the song solo in an empty venue. Listen and watch below.

Gough had this to say about “I Just Wanna Wish You Happiness” in a press release: “It’s a song which accounts the breakdown of my relationship with my ex partner and mother of my two older children. About maintaining a tone of dignity through the breakup process and ultimately wishing that person happiness. I hope it’s the only breakup song I have to write, as I am now happily married.”

Banana Skin Shoes is Gough’s first regular new studio album in 10 years, since, 2010’s It's What I'm Thinking Pt.1 – Photographing Snowflakes. Although in 2012 he did put out the soundtrack to the film Being Flynn.

Banana Skin Shoes features “Is This a Dream?,” a new song Gough shared in January that was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced, Gough shared its title track, “Banana Skin Shoes,” via a video for the song (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

Most of the album was recorded at Eve Studios in Stockport last year. Gethin Pearson (Kele Okereke, JAWS) produced and mixed the album, after some original production by Youth (The Verve, Paul McCartney) at his studio in London, Keir Stewart (ex-Durutti Column) at Inch Studios, and Seadna McPhail at Airtight Studios.

Badly Drawn Boy’s burst onto the scene with his 2000-released critically acclaimed debut album, The Hour of the Bewilderbeast, which won the Mercury Prize. That was followed by 2002’s well-received soundtrack to the Hugh Grant film About a Boy, which featured new songs and incidental music from Gough. Since those early twin peaks, he hasn’t reached quite the same critical heights. But it’s very nice to have Badly Drawn Boy back.

