Badly Drawn Boy Shares Video for New Song “Is This a Dream?” His First New Song in Seven Years





Badly Drawn Boy (aka British singer/songwriter Damon Gough) hasn't released a regular new studio album in 10 years, since, 2010's It's What I'm Thinking Pt.1 - Photographing Snowflakes, although in 2012 he did put out the soundtrack to the film Being Flynn. Well, now he has returned with a brand new song, "Is This a Dream?," his first new song in seven years. The lush song is accompanied by an animated video directed by Broken Antler. Watch it below.

Gough had this to say about the song in a press release: "The song is a sound collage of chaos and confusion to reflect the ridiculous times we live in. A deliberately cartoonesque sonic poke in the eye, to those in whom we place trust, yet instead supply constant barrage of misinformation followed by bad decisions."

Gethin Pearson (Kele Okereke, JAWS) produced and mixed the song, after some original production by Youth (The Verve, Paul McCartney). There's no word on a new album, but tomorrow (January 25) night he is performing a sold out show at London's The Roundhouse.

Badly Drawn Boy's burst onto the scene with his 2000-released critically acclaimed debut album, The Hour of the Bewilderbeast, which won the Mercury Prize. That was followed by 2002's well-received soundtrack to the Hugh Grant film About a Boy, which featured new songs and incidental music from Gough. Since those early twin peaks, he hasn't reached quite the same critical heights. But it's nice to have Badly Drawn Boy back.

