Baio Shares Animated Video for “Take It from Me”

Baio (Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio) has shared an animated video for his song “Take It from Me.” The song was featured on his most recent album, Dead Hand Control, which came out back in January on Glassnote. Watch the Scott Peters-directed video below.

The video follows the friendship of two animated characters, and is based off of a story by Baio, which he explained in a press release upon the song’s original release in January: “‘Take It from Me’ is an attempt at writing my version of a children’s song or a standard. Like many songs on Dead Hand Control, it is about being there for the people in your life to the fullest extent you can. It’s a song based around a very simple idea: you can take whatever you want in the world, so long as you take it from me.”

Dead Hand Control is Baio’s third solo album. It features the songs “Endless Me, Endlessly” (one of our Songs of the Week), “What Do You Say When I’m Not There?,” the album’s title track (another one of our Songs of the Week), and “O.M.W.” (also one of our Songs of the Week).

Baio’s previous album, Man of the World, came out in 2017 on Glassnote.

Check out our Why Not Both podcast featuring Baio.

