Bambara Announce New EP and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Mythic Love”
Love On My Mind Due Out February 25, 2022 via Wharf Cat
Bambara have announced the release of a new EP, Love On My Mind, which will be out on February 25, 2022 via Wharf Cat. The band has also shared a new song from the EP titled “Mythic Love” and announced a new 2021/2022 tour which will feature dates with IDLES and Nothing. Check out the new video (directed by the band alongside Kevin Condon) below, along with the EP’s tracklist/cover art and list of tour dates.
“Mythic Love” features Bria Salmena of Orville Peck’s band and Drew Citron of Public Practice. Frontman Reid Bateh elaborates on the new song in a press release: “In ‘Mythic Love,’ we see the two protagonists of the record meet for the first time. There’s an immediate attraction that seems almost out of their control. The song is about riding that first manic wave of infatuation wherever it leads, dismantling all of your previous associations with love along the way.”
The band’s most recent album, Stray, came out last year via Wharf Cat.
Love On My Mind Tracklist:
1. Slither In The Rain
2. Mythic Love
3. Birds
4. Point and Shoot
5. Feel Like a Funeral
6. Little Wars
Bambara 2021/2022 Tour Dates:
7 Dec - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall (w/ Nothing)
8 Dec - Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall (w/ Nothing)
9 Dec - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern (w/ Nothing)
10 Dec - Orlando, FL – Soundbar (w/ Nothing)
11 Dec - Miami, FL – Gramps (w/ Nothing)
12 Dec - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (w/ Nothing)
14 Dec - Atlanta, GA - The Earl (w/ Nothing)
15 Dec - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge (w/ Nothing)
16 Dec - Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall (w/ Nothing)
17 Dec - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups (w/ Nothing)
01 March - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre (w/IDLES)
02 March - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur (w/IDLES)
03 March - Milan, Italy - Fabrique Milano (w/IDLES)
06 March - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini (w/IDLES)
07 March - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 (w/IDLES)
09 March - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz (w/IDLES)
10 March - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera (w/IDLES)
11 March - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisbon Coliseum (w/IDLES)
13 March - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey - Club
15 March - Lille, France - L’Aéronef
16 March - Lefﬁnge (Middelkerke), Belgium - De Zwerver
17 March - Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee
18 March - Berlin, Germany - Urban Spree
20 March - Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen
21 March - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
22 March - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
23 March - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn
24 March - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera
25 March - Haldern, Germany - Haldern Pop Bar UG
26 March - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Bar
28 March - Cologne, Germany - Bumann & Sohn
29 March - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rotondes
30 March - Paris, France - La Boule Noire
01 April - Bedford, United Kingdom - Bedford Esquires
02 April - Guildford, United Kingdom - The Boileroom
03 April - Southampton, United Kingdom - Joiners Arms
04 April - Brighton, United Kingdom - CHALK
06 April - Hebden Bridge, United Kingdom - The Trades Club
07 April - London, United Kingdom - Dome Tufnell Park
08 April - Cambridge, United Kingdom - Portland Arms
09 April - Norwich, United Kingdom - Norwich Arts Centre
11 April - Leicester, United Kingdom - The Cookie
12 April - Leeds, United Kingdom - Brudenell Social Club
13 April - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - The Cluny
14 April - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Sneaky Pete’s
15 April - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Sneaky Pete’s
16 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Stereo
18 April - Sheffield, United Kingdom - The Leadmill
19 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - The Castle & Falcon
20 April - Bristol, United Kingdom - Thekla
21 April - Mancheste, United Kingdom - Gorilla
22 April - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rescue Rooms
23 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Clwb Ifor Bach
