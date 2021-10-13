News

All





Bambara Announce New EP and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Mythic Love” Love On My Mind Due Out February 25, 2022 via Wharf Cat





Bambara have announced the release of a new EP, Love On My Mind, which will be out on February 25, 2022 via Wharf Cat. The band has also shared a new song from the EP titled “Mythic Love” and announced a new 2021/2022 tour which will feature dates with IDLES and Nothing. Check out the new video (directed by the band alongside Kevin Condon) below, along with the EP’s tracklist/cover art and list of tour dates.

“Mythic Love” features Bria Salmena of Orville Peck’s band and Drew Citron of Public Practice. Frontman Reid Bateh elaborates on the new song in a press release: “In ‘Mythic Love,’ we see the two protagonists of the record meet for the first time. There’s an immediate attraction that seems almost out of their control. The song is about riding that first manic wave of infatuation wherever it leads, dismantling all of your previous associations with love along the way.”

The band’s most recent album, Stray, came out last year via Wharf Cat.

Love On My Mind Tracklist:

1. Slither In The Rain

2. Mythic Love

3. Birds

4. Point and Shoot

5. Feel Like a Funeral

6. Little Wars

Bambara 2021/2022 Tour Dates:

7 Dec - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall (w/ Nothing)

8 Dec - Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall (w/ Nothing)

9 Dec - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern (w/ Nothing)

10 Dec - Orlando, FL – Soundbar (w/ Nothing)

11 Dec - Miami, FL – Gramps (w/ Nothing)

12 Dec - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (w/ Nothing)

14 Dec - Atlanta, GA - The Earl (w/ Nothing)

15 Dec - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge (w/ Nothing)

16 Dec - Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall (w/ Nothing)

17 Dec - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups (w/ Nothing)

01 March - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre (w/IDLES)

02 March - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur (w/IDLES)

03 March - Milan, Italy - Fabrique Milano (w/IDLES)

06 March - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini (w/IDLES)

07 March - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 (w/IDLES)

09 March - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz (w/IDLES)

10 March - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera (w/IDLES)

11 March - Lisbon, Portugal - Lisbon Coliseum (w/IDLES)

13 March - Bordeaux, France - Rock School Barbey - Club

15 March - Lille, France - L’Aéronef

16 March - Lefﬁnge (Middelkerke), Belgium - De Zwerver

17 March - Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee

18 March - Berlin, Germany - Urban Spree

20 March - Copenhagen, Denmark - Loppen

21 March - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

22 March - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

23 March - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

24 March - Groningen, Netherlands - Vera

25 March - Haldern, Germany - Haldern Pop Bar UG

26 March - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Bar

28 March - Cologne, Germany - Bumann & Sohn

29 March - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rotondes

30 March - Paris, France - La Boule Noire

01 April - Bedford, United Kingdom - Bedford Esquires

02 April - Guildford, United Kingdom - The Boileroom

03 April - Southampton, United Kingdom - Joiners Arms

04 April - Brighton, United Kingdom - CHALK

06 April - Hebden Bridge, United Kingdom - The Trades Club

07 April - London, United Kingdom - Dome Tufnell Park

08 April - Cambridge, United Kingdom - Portland Arms

09 April - Norwich, United Kingdom - Norwich Arts Centre

11 April - Leicester, United Kingdom - The Cookie

12 April - Leeds, United Kingdom - Brudenell Social Club

13 April - Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom - The Cluny

14 April - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Sneaky Pete’s

15 April - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Sneaky Pete’s

16 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Stereo

18 April - Sheffield, United Kingdom - The Leadmill

19 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - The Castle & Falcon

20 April - Bristol, United Kingdom - Thekla

21 April - Mancheste, United Kingdom - Gorilla

22 April - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rescue Rooms

23 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - Clwb Ifor Bach

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.