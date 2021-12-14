News

Band of Horses Announce New Album Release Date, Share Video for “In Need of Repair” Things Are Great Due Out March 4 via BMG

Photography by Stevie and Sarah Gee



Band of Horses have announced an updated release date for their forthcoming studio album, Things Are Great. It is now set to be out on March 4 via BMG. The band has also shared a video for their previously released song “In Need of Repair.” Watch the Zach Tavel-directed video below.

Frontman Ben Bridwell states in a press release: “What a year, hell, what an almost two years?! I hope everyone is safe and as mentally whole as possible. We were so excited to put our record out on January 21 this year, but given the current supply chain issues, we had to shift it about a month later so we could make vinyl. Our new release date is March 4! For anyone who pre-ordered the vinyl, we promise it is coming, and we really appreciate you. It was important for us to make sure our fans could listen to our music in whatever format they like. On par with the times, and life, gotta just roll with the punches. In the whole scheme of things, a tiny bump in the road and we just love you.”

Director Pete Tavel adds, regarding the video: “As soon as I heard ‘In Need Of Repair,’ I knew I wanted to do a video for this song. It’s got that big sweeping chorus and the sort of lyrics that really lend themselves to a powerful and emotionally striking music video. But I thought it would be more fun to do the opposite of that by bringing ‘In Need Of Repair’’s central metaphor to life with a tongue-in-cheek, surface-level interpretation of what the song is talking about: a series of people who physically repair themselves in order to fix specific problems and suffer ill consequences as a result, because, as the song says, ‘it’s not enough.’ I also wanted to make sure this video felt tied to the design identity Cody Ackors had created for the Things Are Great album cycle, which felt equally wrapped in a sense of playfulness and nostalgia, so we shot on 16mm film to ground it within the visual world of this record release.”

The band previously shared the song “Crutch” from the new album upon its announcement in October. Later, they shared a video for the song. Things Are Great was produced by frontman Ben Bridwell alongside Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, Dave Fridmann, Dave Sardy, and Wolfgang Zimmerman.

Band of Horses’ previous studio album, Why Are You OK, came out in 2016 via Interscope.

