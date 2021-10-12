News

Band of Horses Announce New Album, Share New Song “Crutch” Things Are Great Due Out January 21, 2022 via BMG

Photography by Stevie and Sarah Gee



Band of Horses have announced the release of their sixth studio album, Things Are Great, which will be out on January 21, 2022 via BMG. The band has also shared a new song from the album titled “Crutch.” Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Frontman Ben Bridwell states in a press release: “I think like a lot of my songs, ‘Crutch’ starts with something from my real life. Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”

Things Are Great was produced by Bridwell alongside Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, Dave Fridmann, Dave Sardy, and Wolfgang Zimmerman.

Band of Horses’ previous studio album, Why Are You OK, came out in 2016 via Interscope.

Things Are Great Tracklist:

1. Warning Signs

2. Crutch

3. Tragedy of the Commons

4. In The Hard Times

5. In Need of Repair

6. Aftermath

7. Lights

8. Ice Night We’re Having

9. You Are Nice To Me

10. Coalinga

