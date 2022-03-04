 Band of Horses Perform “Crutch” on “Jimmy Fallon,” Share Video for “Warning Signs” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, March 4th, 2022  
Band of Horses Perform “Crutch” on “Jimmy Fallon,” Share Video for “Warning Signs”

Things Are Great Out Today on BMG

Mar 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Stevie and Sarah Gee
Last night, Band of Horses performed “Crutch” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They have also just shared a video for the song “Warning Signs,” a track from their latest album, Things Are Great, which is out today via BMG. View the live performance and the Ben Fee-directed video for “Warning Signs” below. Also stream the new album in full below.

The band previously shared the album tracks “Crutch,” “In Need of Repair,” and “Lights.” Things Are Great was produced by frontman Ben Bridwell alongside Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, Dave Fridmann, Dave Sardy, and Wolfgang Zimmerman.

Band of Horses’ previous studio album, Why Are You OK, came out in 2016 via Interscope.

