Band of Horses Share Cat-Filled Video for “Crutch” Things Are Great Due Out January 21 via BMG

Photography by Stevie and Sarah Gee



Band of Horses have shared a very feline-friendly video for their latest single, “Crutch.” The video, shot at Cat Therapy in Santa Barbara, features an assortment of cute kitties alongside the band’s members, whose faces have been CGI-d onto them. Watch the Ben Fee-directed video below.

Fee states in a press release: “What’s fun/sweet/wonderful enough to complement Band of Horses? Kittens with the band’s faces crudely comped onto them, of course. For this project, I wanted to keep the feelings and execution simple and solely positive (and strange). The band walk such a lovely line of sincere, clever, endearing, and funny, and I wanted to echo those qualities in this abstract manner. I mean, it’s cats n’ dolls with the dudes’ faces on them!”

Upon announcement of their forthcoming studio album, Things Are Great (due out on January 21, 2022 via BMG), the band shared “Crutch” as a single. Things Are Great was produced by frontman Ben Bridwell alongside Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, Dave Fridmann, Dave Sardy, and Wolfgang Zimmerman.

Band of Horses’ previous studio album, Why Are You OK, came out in 2016 via Interscope.

