Wednesday, December 1st, 2021  
Band of Horses Share New Song “In Need of Repair”

Things Are Great Due Out January 21 via BMG

Nov 30, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Stevie and Sarah Gee
Band of Horses have shared a new song, “In Need of Repair.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Things Are Great, which will be out on January 21, 2022 via BMG. Listen below.

The band previously shared the song “Crutch” from the new album upon its announcement in October. Later, they shared a video for the song. Things Are Great was produced by frontman Ben Bridwell alongside Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, Dave Fridmann, Dave Sardy, and Wolfgang Zimmerman.

Band of Horses’ previous studio album, Why Are You OK, came out in 2016 via Interscope.

