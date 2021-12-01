Band of Horses Share New Song “In Need of Repair”
Things Are Great Due Out January 21 via BMG
Nov 30, 2021
Photography by Stevie and Sarah Gee
Band of Horses have shared a new song, “In Need of Repair.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Things Are Great, which will be out on January 21, 2022 via BMG. Listen below.
The band previously shared the song “Crutch” from the new album upon its announcement in October. Later, they shared a video for the song. Things Are Great was produced by frontman Ben Bridwell alongside Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, Dave Fridmann, Dave Sardy, and Wolfgang Zimmerman.
Band of Horses’ previous studio album, Why Are You OK, came out in 2016 via Interscope.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Jon Hopkins (News) — Jon Hopkins, Why Not Both Podcast
- Rostam Releases Part Two of “Changephobia Remixes” (News) — Rostam, Vampire Weekend
- Bonobo Shares New Single “Shadows” (Feat. Jordan Rakei) (News) — Bonobo
- Josephine Sillars Releases New Single Today (News) — Josephine Sillars
- Chastity Belt Share Video for New Song “Fake” (News) — Chastity Belt
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.