Band of Horses Share New Song “Lights” Things Are Great Due Out January 21 via BMG

Band of Horses have shared a new song, “Lights.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Things Are Great, which will be out on January 21 via BMG. Listen below.

Frontman Ben Bridwell elaborates on the new song in a press release, stating: “I was with my family at an indoor water park hotel. On my last day there, I was walking down the hall and this guy was like, ‘Ben?’ It happened to be this dude that was producing the film that I was writing the score for. We met up in the family-friendly hotel bar which gets closed down by us at 10:00, at which point we then ended up in the parking lot. We get a little loose—nothing too crazy, but we ended up dodging security guards. Our story then goes on to when I’m back home and someone had broken into my house. With the cops that ended up being around, there were more people turning the lights on us, one way or another. At the parking lot of the hotel, it was the security guards turning them on to check on us out there and at home, it was the lights going on and off with these cops. I’m drawing metaphors here and there from these two stories. Also, things were going poorly for me at that time and that kind of peppers the entire track.

“More metaphorically, the song was meant to be a bit uplifting and I’m wishing for a better existence in a way. I’m getting over the things that had been going wrong in my life. The lights go on signifying it’s a better day kind of thing.”

The band previously shared the album tracks “Crutch” and “In Need of Repair.” Things Are Great was produced by frontman Ben Bridwell alongside Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle, Dave Fridmann, Dave Sardy, and Wolfgang Zimmerman.

Band of Horses’ previous studio album, Why Are You OK, came out in 2016 via Interscope.

