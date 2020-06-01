News

Bandcamp to Donate Their Share of Sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund on June 19 They Are Doing So in Response to the Deaths of George Floyd and Others





Bandcamp have announced that on June 19 they are donating 100% of their share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. This is in response to the recent killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and “the ongoing state-sanctioned violence against black people in the US and around the world.” They are also setting aside an additional $30,000 a year to “partner with organizations that fight for racial justice and create opportunities for people of color.” As you likely know, protests have continued for several days across America after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Co-founder and CEO Ethan Diamond announced the initiative in a statement on Bandcamp. Here’s his full statement:

“The recent killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the ongoing state-sanctioned violence against black people in the US and around the world are horrific tragedies. We stand with those rightfully demanding justice, equality, and change, and people of color everywhere who live with racism every single day, including many of our fellow employees and artists and fans in the Bandcamp community.

“So this coming Juneteenth (June 19, from midnight to midnight PDT) and every Juneteenth hereafter, for any purchase you make on Bandcamp, we will be donating 100% of our share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a national organization that has a long history of effectively enacting racial justice and change through litigation, advocacy, and public education. We’re also allocating an additional $30,000 per year to partner with organizations that fight for racial justice and create opportunities for people of color.

“The current moment is part of a long-standing, widespread, and entrenched system of structural oppression of people of color, and real progress requires a sustained and sincere commitment to political, social, and economic racial justice and change. We’ll continue to promote diversity and opportunity through our mission to support artists, the products we build to empower them, who we promote through the Bandcamp Daily, our relationships with local artists and organizations through our Oakland space, how we operate as a team, and who and how we hire.

“Beyond that, we encourage everyone in the Bandcamp community to look for ways to support racial equality in your own local community, and as a company we’ll continue to look for more opportunities to support racial justice, equality and change.”

