News

All





Baroness Invite Fans to Vote for Their Setlist for Upcoming Tour “Your Baroness” Tour Begins November 6





Baroness will be returning to touring this fall, and they are asking their fans to vote for which songs from their catalog should be included on the 10 track setlist when buying tickets online. Voting closes one week prior to each respective performance. The tour, entitled “Your Baroness—An Intimate Evening with Baroness,” will kick off on November 6 in Baltimore. Tickets go on sale beginning tomorrow (October 1). A full list of dates can be viewed below.

Frontman John Baizley states in a press release: “I cannot remember any moment in the history of this band where we’ve been more excited to tour than we are today. In many ways, this upcoming tour feels similar to the very first Baroness tour in 2003: we don’t know what to expect; we’re through sitting on the sidelines, and we can’t wait to climb onstage. During the past two years we’ve tried to keep ourselves as busy as possible: writing, recording and rehearsing insofar as the pandemic would allow. Throughout that time, one fact has become increasingly clear…we are built as a live/touring band. The most powerful and important aspects of music reveal themselves only through shared experience. Baroness’ music is designed to be shared; our audience has always been the final and most important member of the band. Quite simply, it doesn’t feel right without YOU!

“We’ve started counting down the hours in anticipation of that first blissful moment when the lights dim and the room falls silent, when we can once again commune with our audience. We’ve missed you all dearly and we’re really excited to see the setlists you all design for us. There’s never been a better time to put the trust and control of our music in your capable hands. Electric or acoustic, sung or screamed, from the EPs to the LPs: we’re busy preparing for everything from those 6 or 7 hours of recorded music. Furthermore, we thought the pandemic had stolen from us the opportunity to play Gold & Grey in front of American audiences and we look forward to playing those songs for you as well. Finally, we’re really thrilled to have the opportunity to play up close and personal in some venues we haven’t typically played in recent years. It feels so good to share all of this news with you, we’ve missed this more than we can possibly explain. We hope to see you all soon!”

The band’s previous album, Gold & Grey, came out in 2019 via Abraxan Hymns.

“Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening with Baroness” Dates:

November 6 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

November 7 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall

November 9 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

November 10 Indianapolis, IN The Black Circle

November 12 Minneapolis, MN Barfly @ Skyway Theatre

November 14 Fargo, ND The Hall @ Fargo Brewing

November 17 Spokane, WA Lucky You

November 19 Seattle, WA Funhouse

November 21 Portland, OR Doug Fir Lounge

November 23 Boise, ID Olympic

November 24 Salt Lake City, UT State Room

November 26 Denver, CO Globe Hall

November 29 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

November 30 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway

December 1 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

December 3 Detroit, MI El Club

December 4 Cleveland, OH Mahalls

December 5 Buffalo, NY Mohawk Place

December 7 Brooklyn, NY St Vitus

December 10 Boston, MA Middle East Upstairs

December 11 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

December 12 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.