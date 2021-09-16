 Barrie Share Video for New Song “Dig,” Announce 2022 Live Dates | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 16th, 2021  
Subscribe

Barrie Share Video for New Song “Dig,” Announce 2022 Live Dates

“Dig” Out Now via Winspear

Sep 15, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alexa Viscius
Bookmark and Share


Brooklyn five-piece Barrie have shared a video for their new song “Dig.” They have subsequently shared a few live dates for 2022. Watch the Robert Kolodny-directed video and check out the list of dates below.

Barrie’s debut album, Happy to Be Here, came out in 2019 via Winspear. It featured the songs “Clovers” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Darjeeling” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Saturated.”

Barrie Tour Dates:

01/18/22 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
01/20/22 – London, UK @ The Lexington
02/03/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ S. Raekwon
02/05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge w/ Nina Keith

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent