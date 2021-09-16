News

Barrie Share Video for New Song “Dig,” Announce 2022 Live Dates “Dig” Out Now via Winspear

Photography by Alexa Viscius



Brooklyn five-piece Barrie have shared a video for their new song “Dig.” They have subsequently shared a few live dates for 2022. Watch the Robert Kolodny-directed video and check out the list of dates below.

Barrie’s debut album, Happy to Be Here, came out in 2019 via Winspear. It featured the songs “Clovers” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Darjeeling” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Saturated.”

Barrie Tour Dates:

01/18/22 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

01/20/22 – London, UK @ The Lexington

02/03/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ S. Raekwon

02/05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge w/ Nina Keith

