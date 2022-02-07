 Barrie Shares New Song “Jenny” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, February 7th, 2022  
Barrie Shares New Song “Jenny”

Barbara Due Out March 25

Feb 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alexa Viscius
Brooklyn-based artist Barrie has shared a new song, “Jenny.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Barbara, which will be out on March 25. Listen below.

In a press release, Barrie states: “I was looking to James Taylor for the guitar and The Band for the organ to try to capture an Americana feel for ‘Jenny.’ These artists are able to simultaneously encapsulate a swagger and an earnestness that gives their music a grown-up, classic feel. I wanted ‘Jenny’ to be like an American Songbook song; any level of musician could play it and it would feel good to play either alone with one’s guitar, around a campfire with some friends, or at a big concert with everyone singing along.”

She adds: “I wrote it while reflecting on a memory from tour, when I met my wife. We had a day off in Austin, and a group of us went swimming in a creek. I was picturing that day, before I was aware of any connection between us, and imagining how it would have played out if I had been. I wasn’t devoted right away, I wasn’t sure.”

Previously shared album tracks from Barbara are “Dig,” “Frankie,” and “Quarry.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

