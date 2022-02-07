Barrie Shares New Song “Jenny”
Barbara Due Out March 25
Feb 07, 2022
Photography by Alexa Viscius
Brooklyn-based artist Barrie has shared a new song, “Jenny.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Barbara, which will be out on March 25. Listen below.
In a press release, Barrie states: “I was looking to James Taylor for the guitar and The Band for the organ to try to capture an Americana feel for ‘Jenny.’ These artists are able to simultaneously encapsulate a swagger and an earnestness that gives their music a grown-up, classic feel. I wanted ‘Jenny’ to be like an American Songbook song; any level of musician could play it and it would feel good to play either alone with one’s guitar, around a campfire with some friends, or at a big concert with everyone singing along.”
She adds: “I wrote it while reflecting on a memory from tour, when I met my wife. We had a day off in Austin, and a group of us went swimming in a creek. I was picturing that day, before I was aware of any connection between us, and imagining how it would have played out if I had been. I wasn’t devoted right away, I wasn’t sure.”
Previously shared album tracks from Barbara are “Dig,” “Frankie,” and “Quarry.”
