Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022  
Barrie Shares Video for New Song “Concrete”

Barbara Due Out March 25

Mar 02, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alexa Viscius
Brooklyn-based artist Barrie has shared a video for her new song, “Concrete.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Barbara, which will be out on March 25. View below.

In a press release, Barrie states that the new song is “about taking the time and energy to figure out who you are. Learning to take up space and be yourself, unapologetically. This process can feel selfish and even sinister, depending on how you are conditioned socially…but the major modulation in the final chorus is about finding power and confidence in that self-actualization.”

Previously shared album tracks from Barbara are “Dig,” “Frankie,” “Quarry,” and “Jenny.”

