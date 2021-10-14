News

All





Barrie Shares Video for New Song “Frankie,” Announces 7-Inch Vinyl Release New Song Out Now via Winspear

Photography by Faye Tsakas



Brooklyn-based artist Barrie has shared a video for her new song “Frankie.” The video, which features Barrie dancing with her wife Gabby, was choreographed by Matilda Sakomoto and directed by Adinah Dancyger. Barrie has also announced a 7-inch vinyl release of her previously released track “Dig,” with “Frankie” as a B-side. It will be out on December 3 via Winspear. Check out the “Frankie” video below.

Barrie elaborates on the new song in a press release: “Glen Campbell had just died and the radio was playing ‘Wichita Lineman.’ It felt relevant to the social justice movements at the moment, to the push for democratic socialism, or at least a rejection of capitalism and where it’s gotten us. The Wichita Lineman has a shitty oppressive job that isolates and overworks him, as many Americans do, and instead of feeling outraged on his behalf, we honor and lionize his commitment to labor. The song is a great litmus test. People either find the character really heroic and noble, or find the whole situation sad and fucked.

“I knew from the start that I wanted the ‘Frankie’ video to be a dance video. I imagined an intensive, rhythmic, aerobic video; halfway between a Tae Bo workout video and pop choreography. I have no dance experience whatsoever, and wanted to work really hard and put that effort-fulness front and center in the video. Gabby has similar experience with dancing, so it was very cool and organic to learn together.”

Director Dancyger adds: “‘Frankie’ was an opportunity to explore the emotional landscape we carry as people: the trials and errors, frustration, awkwardness, confidence, confusion, connection, joy, and so on and so forth. Working with choreographer Matilda Sakomoto, we found a balance of what felt natural and where exploring new terrains brought about catharsis and spontaneity. It’s a celebration of moving through the motions, through motion.”

Barrie’s debut album, Happy to Be Here, came out in 2019 via Winspear. It featured the songs “Clovers” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Darjeeling” (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Saturated.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.