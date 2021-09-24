News

Bartees Strange Announces Deluxe Edition of “Live Forever,” Shares New Song “Weights” Live Forever Deluxe Edition Due Out October 1 via Memory Music

Photography by Ashley Gelman



Bartees Strange has announced a deluxe edition of his highly-acclaimed debut album, Live Forever, to celebrate its one-year anniversary. It will be out next Friday (Oct. 1) via Memory Music. He has also shared a new song titled “Weights,” which features production from Will Yip. Check out the new song, list of tour dates (in which Strange will be supporting Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett), and tracklist for the deluxe version of Live Forever below.

“This is about the ones that got away,” Strange states about “Weights” in a press release. “Going back and forth in my head about relationships that could have happened, missing that it didn’t, and finally realizing I gotta let the weight of it all go.”

Read our interview with Strange on Live Forever.

Live Forever Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

1. Jealousy

2. Mustang

3. Boomer

4. In A Cab

5. Free Kelly Rowland (feat. Armand Hammer)

6. Stone Meadows

7. Flagey God

8. Mossblerd

9. Far

10. Fallen For You

11. Ghostly

12. Weights

13. Flagey God Redux

Bartees Strange 2021 Tour Dates:

9/24 – Flushing, NY – Governors Ball

9/30 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre *

10/1 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *

10/2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

10/4 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm *

10/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall *

10/6 – Denver, CO – Gothic *

10/8 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre *

10/9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

10/11 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre *

10/12 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall *

10/14 – Toronto, ON – Opera House *

10/15 – Montreal, QC – L’Astral *

10/16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *

10/18 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground *

10/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

10/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

10/24 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees

10/25 - Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

10/26 - Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

10/29 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

12/3 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

12/4 – Phoeniz, AZ – Van Buren #

12/5 –San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park #

12/8 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Ace Hotel #

12/11 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

12/12 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre #

12/14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre #

12/15 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore #

* = supporting Lucy Dacus

# = supporting Courtney Barnett

