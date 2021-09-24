 Bartees Strange Announces Deluxe Edition of “Live Forever,” Shares New Song “Weights” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, September 24th, 2021  
Bartees Strange Announces Deluxe Edition of “Live Forever,” Shares New Song “Weights”

Live Forever Deluxe Edition Due Out October 1 via Memory Music

Sep 23, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ashley Gelman
Bartees Strange has announced a deluxe edition of his highly-acclaimed debut album, Live Forever, to celebrate its one-year anniversary. It will be out next Friday (Oct. 1) via Memory Music. He has also shared a new song titled “Weights,” which features production from Will Yip. Check out the new song, list of tour dates (in which Strange will be supporting Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett), and tracklist for the deluxe version of Live Forever below.

“This is about the ones that got away,” Strange states about “Weights” in a press release. “Going back and forth in my head about relationships that could have happened, missing that it didn’t, and finally realizing I gotta let the weight of it all go.”

Read our interview with Strange on Live Forever.

Live Forever Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

1. Jealousy
2. Mustang
3. Boomer
4. In A Cab
5. Free Kelly Rowland (feat. Armand Hammer)
6. Stone Meadows
7. Flagey God
8. Mossblerd
9. Far
10. Fallen For You
11. Ghostly
12. Weights
13. Flagey God Redux

Bartees Strange 2021 Tour Dates:

9/24 – Flushing, NY – Governors Ball
9/30 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre *
10/1 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *
10/2 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *
10/4 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm *
10/5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall *
10/6 – Denver, CO – Gothic *
10/8 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre *
10/9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *
10/11 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre *
10/12 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall *
10/14 – Toronto, ON – Opera House *
10/15 – Montreal, QC – L’Astral *
10/16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *
10/18 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground *
10/21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *
10/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *
10/24 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees
10/25 - Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *
10/26 - Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *
10/29 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands
12/3 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
12/4 – Phoeniz, AZ – Van Buren #
12/5 –San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park #
12/8 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
12/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Ace Hotel #
12/11 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
12/12 – San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre #
12/14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre #
12/15 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore #

* = supporting Lucy Dacus
# = supporting Courtney Barnett

There are no comments for this entry yet.

