Bartees Strange Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Cosigns” Farm to Table Due Out July 17 via 4AD

Photography by Leon Piotrowski



Bartees Strange has announced a new album, Farm to Table, and shared a new song from it, “Cosigns,” via a video for the single. The lyrics to “Cosigns” name-drop several famous friends and collaborators, including Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnett, and Lucy Dacus, and celebrates the Strange’s success so far. Farm to Table is due out digitally on July 17 via 4AD (his first for the label), with an LP and CD release expected in October. Pooneh Ghana directed the “Cosigns” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Strange’s upcoming tour dates.

Farm to Table is the second full-length album from the Washington, D.C.-based musician (full name Bartees Leon Cox Jr.), the follow-up to his highly acclaimed debut album, Live Forever, which came out in 2020 via Memory Music (a deluxe edition followed last year and included the new song “Weights,” which was one of our Songs of the Week). Live Forever was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

Farm to Table includes “Heavy Heart,” a new song he shared in March via a music video when he announced his signing to 4AD. “Heavy Heart” was one of our Songs of the Week.

A press release describes Farm to Table in greater detail: “Where his 2020 debut record Live Forever introduced the experiences and places that shaped Bartees (Flagey Brussels, Mustang Oklahoma), Farm to Table zeros in on the people—specifically his family—and those closest to him on his journey so far. With his career firmly on the ascent, Farm to Table examines Bartees’ constantly shapeshifting relationship with life post-Live Forever. It also speaks to a deeper lore that says, don’t forget where you came from, and this album is why. Always remembering where he came from, across 10 songs Bartees is celebrating the past, moving towards the future and fully appreciating the present.”

Strange has also been active as a producer lately, working on the recent new albums by Proper. and Oceanator.

Strange first garnered attention for covering a string of The National tracks, including on Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy, his EP of National covers released in 2020 on Brassland, a label run by members of the band. He was born in Ipswich, England, but grew up in Mustang, a largely the white and conservative rural town outside Oklahoma City, before launching his music career in Washington, D.C. In between he also worked in the Obama administration.

Read our interview with Strange on Live Forever.

Farm to Table Tracklist:

1. Heavy Heart

2. Mullholland Dr

3. Wretched

4. Cosigns

5. Tours

6. Hold The Line

7. We Were Only Close For Like Two Weeks

8. Escape This Circus

9. Black Gold

10. Hennessy

Bartees Strange 2022 Tour Dates:

April 22 - SEATTLE, WA, Paramount Theatre *

April 23 - PORTLAND, OR, Roseland Theater *

April 24 - EUGENE, CA, McDonald Theater *

April 26 - SACRAMENTO, CA, Ace of Spades *

April 27 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Warfield *

April 29 - SAN DIEGO, CA, House of Blues San Diego *

April 30 - LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern *

May 1 - PHOENIX, AZ, The Van Buren *

May 4 - AUSTIN, TX, Stubbs BBQ *

May 5 - HOUSTON, TX, White Oak Music Hall *

May 6 - DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater *

May 7 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, Tower Theatre *

May 8 - KANSAS CITY, MO, Grinders KC *

May 10 - DENVER, CO, Ogden Theatre *

May 11 - BOULDER, CO, Fox Theatre *

May 13 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Kilby Block Party

July 3 – WERCHTER, BE, Rock Werchter 2022

July 4 – COLOGNE, DE, Helios37

July 5 – HAMBURG, DE, Molotow

July 7 – BERLIN, DE, Badehaus

July 9 – MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival 2022

July 11 – MUNICH, DE, Milla

July 12 – FRIBOURG, CH, Festival Les Georges

July 13 – REES-HALDERN, NL, Haldern Pop Bar

July 14 – AMSTERDAM, NL, Upstairs @ Paradiso

July 16 – LEEDS, GB, Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

July 17 – MANCHESTER, GB, Night & Day Café

July 19 – CARDIFF, GB, Clwb Ifor Bach

July 20 – BRIGHTON, GB, Patterns

July 21 – LONDON, GB, Powerhaus

July 22 – SUFFOLK, GB, Latitude Festival

July 29 – OMAHA, NE, Maha Festival 2022

August 7 – CALGARY, AB, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

August 8 – BONNER, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 9 – OGDEN, UT, Ogden Amphitheater

August 10 – DILLON, CO, Dillon Amphitheater

August 13 – NORTH ADAMS, MA, MASS MoCA

August 26 – TORONTO, ON, Budweiser Stage

October 1 - COLUMBIA, MD, All Things Go Music Festival



* w/ Car Seat Headrest

