Bartees Strange, Eric Slick and Ohmme Cover TV on the Radio Alongside Anjimile in New Single

Psychic Hotline (the record label founded by Sylvan Esso) have shared the second installment of their singles series with a pair of two new covers: a Bartees Strange, Eric Slick, and Ohmme cover of TV on the Radio’s “Province” and an Anjimile cover of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s “Ever New.” Both covers are out now, and will receive a physical 7-inch single release in early 2022. Listen below.

Slick speaks about the new single in a press release: “Bartees and I started talking earlier this year. I loved his album and there seemed to be some interest in working together. We talked about our admiration for TV On The Radio. I was driving around one day and thought about how much I listened to Return to Cookie Mountain in 2006, and how it was a formative record for me. It’s such a strange and simultaneously straightforward album. I made a basic acoustic cover of their song ‘Province’ and from there Bartees added his vocal take. Then I reached out to Ohmme, one of my favorite bands from Chicago. Sima and Macie added some ethereal swells and tied the whole song together. Then I removed all of the rough tracks and built a more modern structure underneath with Mellotron, Moog, and MPC. I’m so excited about the way it came out, and I am deeply inspired by what Bartees and Ohmme brought to the table.”

Strange adds: “I’ll never forget when I found TVOTR. I saw their performance on Letterman while channel surfing. I jumped out of my bed. They gave me somebody to look up to. I don’t think I really knew what I wanted to do musically until I saw them. That was a big deal for me.”

Anjimile adds, regarding his contribution to the new set of singles: “‘Ever New’ is simply one of the most beautiful songs I’ve ever heard, and it hits me on every level, and as a black trans musician it is an honor to cover it.”

Strange recently announced a deluxe edition of his 2020 debut album, Live Forever. Read our interview with Strange on the album.

Read our interview with Anjimile on his 2020 debut album, Giver Taker, along with our recent “Why Not Both” podcast featuring the singer.



