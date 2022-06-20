News

Bartees Strange Performs “Wretched” on “Jimmy Kimmel” Farm to Table Out Now via 4AD





On Friday night, Bartees Strange made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he performed the track “Wretched” from his newly released album Farm to Table. View the performance below.

Farm to Table came out last week via 4AD. It features the songs “Heavy Heart,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Cosigns,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Hold the Line,” another one of our Songs of the Week.

Strange’s previous album, Live Forever, came out in 2020 via Memory Music. Read our interview with Strange on the album here.

