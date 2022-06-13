News

All





Bartees Strange Shares Video for New Single “Wretched” Farm to Table Due Out July 17 via 4AD





Bartees Strange has shared a video for his new single “Wretched.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album Farm to Table, which will be out on July 17 via 4AD. View the Michael Parks Randa-directed video below.

In a press release, Strange states: “This song is about the people who’ve always stood by me, even when I was wretched. When I was trying to be something other than myself—they saw me even through that and held me down. Folks from past lives, and folks who’ll play a big part in my future—I’m grateful for them and the love they’ve poured into me. This song is for and about them.”

Farm to Table includes “Heavy Heart,” a song he shared in March via a music video when he announced his signing to 4AD. “Heavy Heart” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in April, he shared its second single, “Cosigns,” via a video for the song (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). He later shared the album track “Hold the Line,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Strange’s previous album, Live Forever, came out in 2020 via Memory Music. Read our interview with Strange on the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.