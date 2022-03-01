News

Bartees Strange Signs to 4AD, Shares Video for New Song “Heavy Heart” Tour with Car Seat Headrest Starts This Month; New UK and European Tour Dates Announced

Photography by Leon Piotrowski



Bartees Strange has announced that he has signed to the iconic British label 4AD and has shared a new song, “Heavy Heart,” via a video for it. He’s also announced some new UK and European tour dates, his first headlining shows in those territories. Missy Dabice directed the “Heavy Heart” video. Check it out below, followed by all his upcoming tour dates, including a run of shows opening for Car Seat Headrest that start this month.

“Heavy Heart” follows his highly acclaimed debut album, Live Forever, which came out in 2020 via Memory Music (a deluxe edition followed last year and included the new song “Weights,” which was one of our Songs of the Week). Live Forever was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

A press release describes “Heavy Heart” and its video in greater detail: “On new song ‘Heavy Heart,’ Bartees is letting go of the guilt he has felt for years; guilt for his father’s sacrifices to build a better future for his family; guilt for the recent passing of his grandfather; guilt for the time he spends on tour and away from his partner; guilt for experiencing success while everyone else in his life was suffering after the release of Live Forever during the first year of the pandemic. Relinquishing those feelings Bartees is hoping to move forward and towards an optimistic future – celebrating the wins even when life can be heavy and hard. The first hint of new music in two years, the single is accompanied by visuals directed by Missy Dabice who places Bartees front and center. Echoing many of the themes of ‘Heavy Heart,’ Bartees also proudly wears his father and grandfather’s clothes as a tribute to them.”

Bartees Strange has also been active as a producer lately, working on the upcoming new albums by Proper. and Oceanator.

Strange (real name Bartees Cox Jr.) first garnered attention for covering a string of The National tracks, including on Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy, his EP of National covers released in 2020 on Brassland, a label run by members of the band. He was born in Ipswich, England, but grew up in Mustang, a largely the white and conservative rural town outside Oklahoma City, before launching his music career in Washington, D.C.

Read our interview with Strange on Live Forever.

Bartees Strange 2022 Tour Dates:

Mar 16 - SAINT PAUL, MN, Palace Theatre *

Mar 17 - MILWAUKEE, WI, Pabst Theater *

Mar 18 - CHICAGO, IL, The Vic Theatre *

Mar 19 - CHICAGO, IL, The Vic Theatre *

Mar 20 - DETROIT, MI, Majestic Theatre *

Mar 22 - TORONTO, ON, The Danforth Music Hall *

Mar 23 - TORONTO, ON, The Danforth Music Hall *

Mar 25 - NORTH ADAMS, MA, Mass MOCA *

Mar 26 - BOSTON, MA, House Of Blues Boston *

Mar 27 - PORTLAND, ME, State Theatre *

Mar 29 - BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *

Mar 30 - BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *

Mar 31 - BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel *

April 1 - PHILADELPHIA, PA, Franklin Music Hall *

April 2 - WASHINGTON, DC, The Anthem *

April 4 - CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, Jefferson Theater *

April 5 - ASHEVILLE, NC, The Orange Peel *

April 7 - RALEIGH, NC, The Ritz *

April 8 - COLUMBIA, DC, The Senate *

April 9 - ATLANTA, GA, Tabernacle *

April 10 - NASHVILLE, TN, Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

April 22 - SEATTLE, WA, Paramount Theatre *

April 23 - PORTLAND, OR, Roseland Theater *

April 24 - EUGENE, CA, Mcdonald Theater *

April 26 - SACRAMENTO, CA, Ace of Spades *

April 27 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA, The Warfield *

April 29 - SAN DIEGO, CA, House of Blues San Diego *

April 30 - LOS ANGELES, CA, The Wiltern *

May 1 - PHOENIX, AZ, The Van Buren *

May 4 - AUSTIN, TX, Stubbs BBQ *

May 5 - HOUSTON, TX, White Oak Music Hall *

May 6 - DALLAS, TX, Granada Theater *

May 7 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, Tower Theatre *

May 8 - KANSAS CITY, MO, Grinders KC *

May 10 - DENVER, CO, Ogden Theatre *

May 11 - BOULDER, CO, Fox Theatre *

May 13 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Kilby Block Party

July 3 – WERCHTER, BE, Rock Werchter 2022

July 4 – COLOGNE, DE, Helios37

July 5 – HAMBURG, DE, Molotow

July 7 – BERLIN, DE, Badehaus

July 9 – MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival 2022

July 11 – MUNICH, DE, Milla

July 12 – FRIBOURG, CH, Festival Les Georges

July 13 – REES-HALDERN, NL, Haldern Pop Bar

July 14 – AMSTERDAM, NL, Upstairs @ Paradiso

July 16 – LEEDS, GB, Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

July 17 – MANCHESTER, GB, Night & Day Café

July 19 – CARDIFF, GB, Clwb Ifor Bach

July 20 – BRIGHTON, GB, Patterns

July 21 – LONDON, GB, Powerhaus

July 22 – SUFFOLK, GB, Latitude Festival

* w/ Car Seat Headrest

