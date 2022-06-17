News

Bartees Strange – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Farm to Table Out Now via 4AD

Photography by Leon Piotrowski



Bartees Strange has released a new album, Farm to Table, today via 4AD. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here and also read our review of it.

Stream the album below. Yesterday we posted Mark Moody’s rave review of the album and you can read that here.

Here’s an excerpt from Moody’s review: “His 2020-released debut, Live Forever, may have had glimpses of live set barnburners in ‘Mustang’ and ‘Boomer,’ but Farm to Table’s numerous peaks are arena ready. Early single ‘Heavy Heart’ has already set the hype engine ablaze during opening sets for artists ranging from Car Seat Headrest to Courtney Barnett, but songs like ‘Wretched’ and ‘Black Gold’ are engineered to test the foundational soundness of wherever Strange might be playing in the future.”

Farm to Table includes “Heavy Heart,” a new song he shared in March via a music video when he announced his signing to 4AD. “Heavy Heart” was one of our Songs of the Week. When the album was announced in April he shared its second single, “Cosigns,” via a video for the song (which was one of our Songs of the Week). In May Strange shared its third single, “Hold the Line,” which is about George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna and was one of our Songs of the Week. Earlier this week he put out the album’s fourth and final pre-release single, “Wretched,” via a video for it.

Farm to Table came out digitally today via 4AD (his first for the label), with an LP and CD release expected in October. It is the second full-length album from the Washington, D.C.-based musician (full name Bartees Leon Cox Jr.), the follow-up to his highly acclaimed debut album, Live Forever, which came out in 2020 via Memory Music (a deluxe edition followed last year and included the new song “Weights,” which was one of our Songs of the Week). Live Forever was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

A previous press release described Farm to Table in greater detail: “Where his 2020 debut record Live Forever introduced the experiences and places that shaped Bartees (Flagey Brussels, Mustang Oklahoma), Farm to Table zeros in on the people—specifically his family—and those closest to him on his journey so far. With his career firmly on the ascent, Farm to Table examines Bartees’ constantly shapeshifting relationship with life post-Live Forever. It also speaks to a deeper lore that says, don’t forget where you came from, and this album is why. Always remembering where he came from, across 10 songs Bartees is celebrating the past, moving towards the future and fully appreciating the present.”

Strange has also been active as a producer lately, working on the recent new albums by Proper. and Oceanator.

Strange first garnered attention for covering a string of The National tracks, including on Say Goodbye to Pretty Boy, his EP of National covers released in 2020 on Brassland, a label run by members of the band. He was born in Ipswich, England, but grew up in Mustang, a largely the white and conservative rural town outside Oklahoma City, before launching his music career in Washington, D.C. In between he also worked in the Obama administration.

<a href="https://barteesstrange.bandcamp.com/album/farm-to-table">Farm to Table by Bartees Strange</a>

Bartees Strange 2022 Tour Dates:

June 18 - LOS ANGELES, CA, The Getty

July 1 – SIX-FOURS-LES-PLAGES, FR, Ile Du Gaou

July 3 – WERCHTER, BE, Rock Werchter 2022

July 4 – COLOGNE, DE, Helios37

July 5 – HAMBURG, DE, Molotow

July 7 – BERLIN, DE, Badehaus

July 9 – MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival 2022

July 11 – MUNICH, DE, Milla

July 12 – FRIBOURG, CH, Festival Les Georges

July 13 – REES-HALDERN, NL, Haldern Pop Bar

July 14 – AMSTERDAM, NL, Upstairs @ Paradiso

July 16 – LEEDS, GB, Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

July 17 – MANCHESTER, GB, Night & Day Café

July 19 – CARDIFF, GB, Clwb Ifor Bach

July 20 – BRIGHTON, GB, Patterns

July 21 – LONDON, GB, Powerhaus

July 22 – SUFFOLK, GB, Latitude Festival

July 29 – OMAHA, NE, Maha Festival 2022

August 7 – CALGARY, AB, Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

August 8 – BONNER, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 9 – OGDEN, UT, Ogden Amphitheater

August 10 – DILLON, CO, Dillon Amphitheater

August 13 – NORTH ADAMS, MA, MASS MoCA

August 26 – TORONTO, ON, Budweiser Stage

August 27 – OTTAWA, ON, National Arts Centre

August 29 – MONTREAL, QC, MTELUS

August 30 – QUEBEC, QC, Capitole de Quebec

September 1 – HALIFAX, NS, Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

October 1 - COLUMBIA, MD, All Things Go Music Festival

