Baseline Shares New EP “Landfill” - Stream It Here

Baseline is a Florida-based three-piece punk outfit. They’ve been quiet since their 2017 debut EP, but they returned this year with a handful of new singles ahead of a new EP, Landfill. The band sounds new and improved, crafting a hooky style of anthemic punk, grunge, alt rock that should fit right in with bands like Heart Attack Man or Title Fight. Today, the band are back with the full release, which you can stream in its entirety below.

After opening with the full-force riffs and sharp hooks of “Lie to Me,” the band quickly follows with this year’s singles, “Left Behind” and “Sleep,” which both meditate on singer/guitarist Andrew Miller’s personal addictions, a recurring theme on the record. “Left Behind” winds through potent sludgy grunge passages before ending on a spacious, atmospheric instrumental outro. Meanwhile, “Sleep” works almost in reverse, opening on sparse, downtempo strums of guitar before exploding into a full-throated punk anthem, complete with massive crunching riffs.

The band turns that angst outward with “(They Should Have Stopped At) Blade II,” following up with a bitter grunge rager that sees Miller taking aim at a friend after a bitter betrayal. Finally, the record closes off with its most heartfelt moment, “The Room.” As Miller describes, the song is “about morning sex and the euphoria that comes afterwards.” It opens with a resonant scene of morning joy, accompanied by warm and welcoming guitar work, before drifting once more into aggressive and anthemic territory to play the record to a close.

The resulting EP is an exceedingly solid taste of the band’s towering grunge punk style, one that leaves you only wanting more. If you’re a fan of this genre, you’ll find a lot to love on Landfill. Check out the full EP below, out now via Salvaged Records.

