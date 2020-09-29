News

Bat For Lashes Shares Cover of The Carpenters’ “We’ve Only Just Begun” Lost Girls Out Now via AWAL Recordings





Bat For Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) has shared a cover of The Carpenters’ 1970 classic “We’ve Only Just Begun.” In 2016 Bat For Lashes shared a live video of her covering the song, but this is a studio recording. Listen below, followed by the original version by The Carpenters.

The “We’ve Only Just Begun” cover follows a live EP, The Boys of Summer, Bat For Lashes shared in February, which started with a cover of Don Henley’s 1984 hit “The Boys of Summer.” Bat For Lashes’ last album was last year’s Lost Girls, released via AWAL Recordings.

Previously Khan shared Lost Girls’ first single, “Kids in the Dark” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared a video for the track. Khan directed it herself and starred as the album’s main character Nikki Pink, in this case as a vampire stalking a lover, backed by a gang of female vampires. Then she shared the album’s second single, “Feel For You,” which has a strong ’80s vibe and was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared another song from it, “The Hunger,” via a self-directed video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Which was followed by another Lost Girls song, “Jasmine” (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared another song from it, “Desert Man.”

Lost Girls was the follow-up to 2016’s concept album The Bride, which came out via Parlophone/Warner Bros. Although in 2018 Khan scored the BBC/Netflix show Requiem, for which she picked up an Ivor Norvello Award.

