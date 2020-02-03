News

All





Bat For Lashes Shares Live Cover of Don Henley’s “The Boys of Summer” and Releases Live EP Lost Girls Out Now via AWAL Recordings





Bat For Lashes (aka Natasha Khan) released a new album, Lost Girls, in September via AWAL Recordings. Now she has released a new live EP, The Boys of Summer, which starts with a cover of Don Henley's 1984 hit "The Boys of Summer" and includes three live versions of Khan's own songs: "Desert Man," "Daniel," and "The Hunger." They were recorded at EartH (which stands for Evolutionary Arts Hackney) in London last November. Listen to the EP below, followed by Bat For Lashes' upcoming North American tour dates.

Previously Khan shared Lost Girls' first single, "Kids in the Dark" (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared a video for the track. Khan directed it herself and starred as the album's main character Nikki Pink, in this case as a vampire stalking a lover, backed by a gang of female vampires. Then she shared the album's second single, "Feel For You," which has a strong '80s vibe and was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared another song from it, "The Hunger," via a self-directed video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Which was followed by another Lost Girls song, "Jasmine" (it was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared another song from it, "Desert Man."

Lost Girls is the follow-up to 2016's concept album The Bride, which came out via Parlophone/Warner Bros. Although in 2018 Khan scored the BBC/Netflix show Requiem, for which she picked up an Ivor Norvello Award.

Bat For Lashes North American Tour Dates:

2/10/20 - Seattle, WA @ Seattle Neptune Theatre

2/11/20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

2/13/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

2/14/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Theater at Ace Hotel

2/17/20 - Boston, MA @ Royale

2/18/20 - Washington, DC @ Sixth and I Historic Synagogue

2/19/20 - New York, NY @ Town Hall

2/22/20 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.