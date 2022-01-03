News

Bats Shares New Single "Golden Spoon"





Bats is the new solo project from Nashville singer/songwriter Jess Awh. Since debuting in 2020 with There’s a river up high, Awh has cultivated an intimate songwriting style, pulling from alt country and indie singer/songwriters in equal measure. Last year she shared a handful of new singles from her upcoming sophomore album, Blue Cabinet, and today she’s back with the record’s final single, “Golden Spoon.”

Recorded live in a basement in Kingston Springs, TN, “Golden Spoon” perfectly encapsulates Bats’ easygoing charm and meditative core, matching the track’s sunny instrumental tone with heavy lyricism. The summery arrangement brings an breezy and welcoming feel, with alt country embellishments like pedal steel and fiddle adding bursts of warm color to the track. Yet, the lyrics trace the trials of loving someone through an addiction, detailing heartbreaking grief amidst the track’s sun-lit beauty.

Bats shares of the track, “‘Golden Spoon’ is a song about the grey area between habit and addiction, and what it’s like to love someone who is in that area. More broadly, I think it’s about how to love a person you can no longer completely connect with—the grief that comes with that decay, the effort to arrive at some semblance of understanding. I wrote it after a long and emotional summer of falling out & reconnecting over and over with a friend.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below. Blue Cabinet is out in February of this year.

