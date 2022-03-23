 Bauhaus Share First New Song in 14 Years, “Drink the New Wine” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 23rd, 2022  
Bauhaus Share First New Song in 14 Years, “Drink the New Wine”

Out Now via Bauhaus Music

Mar 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Gary Bandfield
Bauhaus have shared a new song, “Drink the New Wine.” It is the band’s first new song in 14 years. Listen below.

In 2018, Bauhaus shared the B-sides compilation The Bela Session.

