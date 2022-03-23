News







Bauhaus Share First New Song in 14 Years, “Drink the New Wine” Out Now via Bauhaus Music

Photography by Gary Bandfield



Bauhaus have shared a new song, “Drink the New Wine.” It is the band’s first new song in 14 years. Listen below.

In 2018, Bauhaus shared the B-sides compilation The Bela Session.

