Bauhaus Share First New Song in 14 Years, “Drink the New Wine”
Out Now via Bauhaus Music
Mar 23, 2022
Photography by Gary Bandfield
Bauhaus have shared a new song, “Drink the New Wine.” It is the band’s first new song in 14 years. Listen below.
In 2018, Bauhaus shared the B-sides compilation The Bela Session.
