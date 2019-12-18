News

All





Baxter Dury Shares New Song “Carla’s Got a Boyfriend” The Night Chancers Due Out March 20, 2020 via Heavenly





Baxter Dury is releasing a new album, The Night Chancers, on March 20, 2020 via Heavenly. Now he has shared another song from it, "Carla's Got a Boyfriend." Listen below, followed by Dury's upcoming tour dates.

Dury had this to say about the song in a press release: "It's about someone who wants believe that Carla's got a new boyfriend but it might not be her boyfriend and that someone might not even have gone out with Carla in the first place..."

Previously Dury shared the album's first single, "Slumlord," via a video for the track. "Slumlord" was one of our Songs of the Week.

Dury and Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, John Grant, Arctic Monkeys) co-produced The Night Chancers, which was recorded at Hoxa studios in West Hampstead, London in May 2019. The album is the follow-up to 2017's Prince of Tears.

A previous press release described the album as such: "From thrilling affairs that dissolve into sweaty desperation ('Night Chancers') to the absurd bloggers, fruitlessly clinging to the fag ends of the fashion set ('Sleep People'), via soiled real life ('Slumlord') social media - enabled stalkers ('I'm Not Your Dog') and new day, sleep - deprived optimism ('Daylight'), the record's finely drawn vignettes, are all based on the corners of world Dury has visited."

Dury had this to say about the album in the previous press release: "Night Chancers is about being caught out in your attempt at being free, it's about someone leaving a hotel room at three in the morning. You're in a posh room with big Roman taps and all that, but after they go suddenly all you can hear is the taps dripping, and all you can see the debris of the night is around you. Then suddenly a massive party erupts, in the room next door. This happened to me and all I could hear was the night chancer, the hotel ravers."

Dury is the son of the late Ian Dury, lead singer of Ian Dury and the Blockheads, who are known for, among other things, the 1978 single "Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick," which hit #1 on the U.K. singles chart.

Read our 2017 interview with Baxter Dury.

Baxter Dury Tour Dates:

4/17/2020 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

4/18/2020 - Glasgow, UK - St Luke's

4/19/2020 - Hebden Bridge Heavenly @ The trades Club

4/21/2020 - Cardiff, WALES - Tramshed

4/22/2020 - London, UK - Kentish Town Forum

4/23/2020 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

4/24/2020 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

4/25/2020 - Bristol, UK - SWX

4/26/2020 - Brighton, UK - Concorde 2

4/29/2020 - Paris, FR - Gaite Lyrique

4/30/2020 - Paris, FR - Gaite Lyrique

5/2/2020 - Brussels, BE - Les Nuits Botanique

5/3/2020 - Amsterdam, NL - Zonnehuis

5/4/2020 - Hamburg, DE - Mojo

5/5/2020 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

5/6/2020 - Cologne, DE - Gebaude 9

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.