News

All





beabadoobee Announces New EP, Shares Video for New Song “Last Day on Earth” Our Extended Play EP Due Out This Spring via Dirty Hit and Was Co-Written and Produced by Members of The 1975

Photography by Callum Harrison



Twenty-year-old Filipino-born, London-raised singer/songwriter/guitarist beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus and also known as Bea Kristi) has announced a new EP, Our Extended Play, and shared its first single, “Last Day on Earth.” The EP was co-written with and produced by Matty Healy and George Daniel of label-mates The 1975. Our Extended Play is said to be out this spring via Dirty Hit, although no exact release date has been given. Watch the Arnaud Bresson-directed video for “Last Day on Earth” below, followed by beabadoobee’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Beabadoobee had this to say about the new single in a press release: “‘Last Day on Earth’ is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it has. It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality. I wrote and recorded the EP on a farm with Matty and George from The 1975 in the countryside. It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it… how we’re all in this joined as one.”

Beabadoobee released her debut album, Fake It Flowers, last fall via Dirty Hit. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2020.

Previously beabadoobee shared three singles from Fake It Flowers: “Sorry,” “Care,” and “Worth It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. We also posted a video for “Worth It.” Then she shared the album’s lo-fi sounding “How Was Your Day?” Then she shared one last pre-release single from the album, “Together,” via a video for it.

beabadoobee 2021 UK & IE Tour Dates:

Tue 07 Sep - MANCHESTER - O2 Ritz

Thu 09 Sep - LEEDS - Beckett University

Fri 10 Sep - NOTTINGHAM - Rescue Rooms

Sat 11 Sep - BIRMINGHAM - O2 Institute

Mon 13 Sep - CAMBRIDGE - Junction

Tue 14 Sep - LEICESTER - O2 Academy

Thu 23 Sep - LONDON - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri 24 Sep - BRISTOL - SWX

Sat 25 Sep - OXFORD - O2 Academy

Tue 28 Sep - DUBLIN - The Academy

Wed 29 Sep - BELFAST - Oh Yeah Music Centre

Sat 02 Oct - NEWCASTLE - University Students Union

Sun 03 Oct - EDINBURGH - The Liquid Room

Mon 04 Oct - GLASGOW - SWG3

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.