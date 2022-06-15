News

beabadoobee Shares New Song “10:36” Beatopia Due Out July 15 via Dirty Hit

Photography by Erika Kamano



Beabadoobee has shared a new song, “10:36.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Beatopia, which will be out on July 15 via Dirty Hit. Listen below.

“‘10:36’ was written after Fake It Flowers and just before Our Extended Play, and I had envisioned it to be on that EP, but I was just sitting on that riff for ages and then I properly made a demo during lockdown,” stares beabadoobee in a press release. “It was called ‘10:36’ because that was the time I finished writing it. It’s basically about how I have this weird dependency on human contact to sleep.”

Previously beabadoobee shared Beatopia’s first single, “Talk,” via a video for it. “Talk” was one of our Songs of the Week. She recently shared the album tracks “See You Soon,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Lovesong,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

