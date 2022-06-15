beabadoobee Shares New Song “10:36”
Beatopia Due Out July 15 via Dirty Hit
Jun 15, 2022
Photography by Erika Kamano
Beabadoobee has shared a new song, “10:36.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Beatopia, which will be out on July 15 via Dirty Hit. Listen below.
“‘10:36’ was written after Fake It Flowers and just before Our Extended Play, and I had envisioned it to be on that EP, but I was just sitting on that riff for ages and then I properly made a demo during lockdown,” stares beabadoobee in a press release. “It was called ‘10:36’ because that was the time I finished writing it. It’s basically about how I have this weird dependency on human contact to sleep.”
Previously beabadoobee shared Beatopia’s first single, “Talk,” via a video for it. “Talk” was one of our Songs of the Week. She recently shared the album tracks “See You Soon,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “Lovesong,” also one of our Songs of the Week.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Sun’s Signature (Elizabeth Fraser of Cocteau Twins and Damon Reece) Share New Song “Apples” (News) — Sun’s Signature, Elizabeth Fraser, Cocteau Twins
- Premiere: Syd Warwick Shares New Single “Lost the Light” (News) — Syd Warwick
- Mice Parade Share Video for New Song “Eyes See Stars” (Feat. Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir) (News) — Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir, Mice Parade
- beabadoobee Shares New Song “10:36” (News) — beabadoobee
- Art Moore (Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick + Ezra Furman Band Members) Share New Single “A Different Life” (News) — Art Moore, Boy Scouts, Ezra Furman
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.