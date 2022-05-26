News

beabadoobee Shares New Song “Lovesong” Beatopia Due Out July 15 via Dirty Hit

Photography by Erika Kamano



Beabadoobee has shared a new song, “Lovesong.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Beatopia, which will be out on July 15 via Dirty Hit. Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

“‘Lovesong’ is a song that I had bits written for since my second ever EP,” states beabadoobee in a press release. “The chorus was actually already written since Loveworm, I just didn’t have any chords to sing it with. It’s actually written in a really strange tuning that I forget. And, yeah, it’s just another sweet love song. It was one of the last songs I recorded for Beatopia.”

Previously beabadoobee shared Beatopia’s first single, “Talk,” via a video for it. “Talk” was one of our Songs of the Week. She later shared the album track “See You Soon,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

<iframe width=“560” height=“315” src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/0v8PmTuBcbc” title=“YouTube video player” frameborder=“0” allow=“accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe><p> </p>

beabadoobee 2022 Tour Dates:

May 27 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC *

May 28 – Waterfront Park – Louisville, KY *

May 29 – Pine Know Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI *

June 01 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *

June 03 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga, OH *

June 05 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *

June 07 – The National – Richmond, VA

June 08 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD *

June 09 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

June 10 – The Governors Ball (Citi Field) – New York, NY

June 11 – Rock The Garden – Minneapolis, MN

June 18 – Rock For People Fest – Hradec Králové, Czech Republic

June 25 – Glastonbury Festival – Glastonbury, UK

July 07 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

July 08 – TRNSMT Festival – Glasgow, Scotland

July 10 – Ruisrock Festival – Turku, Finland

July 15 – Finsbury Park – London, UK

July 22 - Thompson’s Point - Portland, ME ^

July 23 – Newport Folk Festival (Fort Adams State Park) – Newport, RI

July 26 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY ^

July 27 - ARTPARK Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY ^

July 29 - Brewery Ommegang - Cooperstown, NY ^

July 30 – Osheaga Fest - Montréal, QC



August 09 – Way Out West Festival – Gothenburg, Sweden

August 10 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, Hungary

August 11 – Oya Festival – Oslo, Norway

August 20 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 21 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 24 – Zurich Openair Festival – Zurich, Switzerland

August 25 – Rock En Seine Festival – Paris, France



October 04 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, UK

October 05 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, UK

October 07 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

October 08 - UEA - Norwich, UK

October 10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

October 11 - NX – Newcastle, UK

October 13 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

October 14 - Foundry - Sheffield, UK

October 17 - Chalk - Brighton, UK

October 18 - Engine Rooms – Southampton, UK

October 19 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, UK

* As main support for Halsey on her Love and Power arena tour

^ As main support for Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers

