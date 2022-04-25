News

All





beabadoobee Shares New Song “See You Soon” Beatopia Due Out July 15 via Dirty Hit

Photography by Erika Kamano



Filipino-born, London-raised singer/songwriter/guitarist beabadoobee is releasing a new album, Beatopia, on July 15 via Dirty Hit. Now she has shared its second single, “See You Soon.” Listen below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Previously beabadoobee shared Beatopia’s first single, “Talk,” via a video for it. “Talk” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Beabadoobee’s real name is Beatrice Laus (and she is also known as Bea Kristi). Beatopia is her sophomore album, the follow-up to her debut album, Fake It Flowers, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2020, and 2021’s Our Extended Play EP, which was co-written with and produced by Matty Healy and George Daniel of label-mates The 1975.

beabadoobee Tour Dates:

April 26 – Humphrey’s – San Diego, CA

May 17 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheater - West Palm Beach, FL *

May 19 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL *

May 20 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

May 21 – Hangout Festival – Gulf Shores, AL

May 23 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

May 24 - FirstBank Amphitheatre - Franklin, TN *

May 25 - FirstBank Amphitheatre - Franklin, TN *

May 27 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

May 28 – Waterfront Park – Louisville, KY *

May 29 – DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI *

June 01 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *

June 03 – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ *

June 05 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *

June 07 – The National – Richmond, VA

June 08 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD *

June 10 – The Governors Ball (Citi Field) – New York, NY

June 11 – Rock The Garden – Minneapolis, MN

June 18 – Rock For People Fest – Hradec Králové, Czech Republic

June 25 – Glastonbury Festival – Glastonbury, UK

July 07 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

July 08 – TRNSMT Festival – Glasgow, Scotland

July 10 – Ruisrock Festival – Turku, Finland

July 15 – Finsbury Park – London, UK

July 22 - Thompson’s Point - Portland, ME ^

July 23 – Fort Adams State Park – Newport, RI ^

July 26 – Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY ^

July 27 – ARTPARK Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY ^

July 29 – Brewery Ommegang - Cooperstown, NY ^

July 30 – Osheaga Fest - Montréal, QC

August 09 – Way Out West Festival – Gothenburg, Sweden

August 10 – Sziget Festival – Budapest, Hungary

August 11 – Oya Festival – Oslo, Norway

August 20 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 21 – Summersonic Festival – Japan

August 24 – Zurich Openair Festival – Zurich, Switzerland

August 25 – Rock En Seine Festival – Paris, France

October 04 – Olympia Theatre - Dublin, UK

October 05 – Ulster Hall - Belfast, UK

October 07 – O2 Academy - Bristol, UK

October 08 – UEA - Norwich, UK

October 10 – Rock City - Nottingham, UK

October 11 – NX – Newcastle, UK

October 13 – Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

October 14 – Foundry - Sheffield, UK

October 17 – Chalk - Brighton, UK

October 18 – Engine Rooms – Southampton, UK

October 19 – O2 Brixton Academy - London, UK



* As main support for Halsey on her Love and Power arena tour

^ As main support for Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.