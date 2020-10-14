beabadoobee Shares Video for New Song “Together”
Fake It Flowers Due Out This Friday via Dirty Hit
Twenty-year-old Filipino-born, London-raised singer/songwriter/guitarist beabadoobee is releasing her debut album, Fake It Flowers, this Friday via Dirty Hit. Now she has shared another song from it, “Together,” via a video for it. Like much of her work, the song has a ’90s alt-rock vibe and the video feels like something you’d catch on 120 Minutes on MTV in the era. The director who goes by bedroom made the video. Watch it below.
In a previous press release beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus and also known as Bea Kristi) had this to say about the song: “This song is about the dependency you have with someone and missing that when you’re away and learning to be by yourself. It’s written from that point when you’re feeling alone and thinking everything is better when you’re with that other person.”
This Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET, beabadoobee and her band will be performing Fake It Flowers in full on YouTube.
Previously beabadoobee shared three singles from Fake It Flowers: “Sorry,” “Care,” and “Worth It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. We also posted a video for “Worth It.” Then she shared the album’s lo-fi sounding “How Was Your Day?”
beabadoobee 2021 UK & IE Tour Dates:
September 07- Manchester - O2 Ritz
September 09 - Leeds - Beckett University
September 10 - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms
September 11 - Birmingham - O2 Institute
September 13 - Cambridge - Junction
September 14 - Leicester - O2 Academy
September 23 - London - O2 Forum Kentish Town
September 24 - Bristol - Swx
September 25 - Oxford - O2 Academy
September 28 - Dublin - The Academy
September 29 - Belfast - Oh Yeah Music Centre
October 02 - Newcastle - University Students Union
October 03 - Edinburgh - The Liquid Room
October 04 - Glasgow - Swg3
