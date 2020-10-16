 beabadoobee – Stream the Debut Album | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, October 16th, 2020  
Subscribe

beabadoobee – Stream the Debut Album

Fake It Flowers Out Now via Dirty Hit

Oct 16, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Callum Harrison
Bookmark and Share


Twenty-year-old Filipino-born, London-raised singer/songwriter/guitarist beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus and also known as Bea Kristi) has released her debut album, Fake It Flowers, today via Dirty Hit. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below.

Previously beabadoobee shared three singles from Fake It Flowers: “Sorry,” “Care,” and “Worth It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. We also posted a video for “Worth It.” Then she shared the album’s lo-fi sounding “How Was Your Day?”  Then she shared one last pre-release single from the album, “Together,” via a video for it. Like much of her work, “Together” had a ’90s alt-rock vibe and the video felt like something you’d catch on 120 Minutes on MTV in the era.

beabadoobee 2021 UK & IE Tour Dates: 

September 07- Manchester - O2 Ritz
September 09 - Leeds - Beckett University
September 10 - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms
September 11 - Birmingham - O2 Institute
September 13 - Cambridge - Junction
September 14 - Leicester - O2 Academy
September 23 - London - O2 Forum Kentish Town
September 24 - Bristol - Swx
September 25 - Oxford - O2 Academy
September 28 - Dublin - The Academy
September 29 - Belfast - Oh Yeah Music Centre
October 02 - Newcastle - University Students Union
October 03 - Edinburgh - The Liquid Room
October 04 - Glasgow - Swg3 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent