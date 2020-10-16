News

beabadoobee – Stream the Debut Album Fake It Flowers Out Now via Dirty Hit

Photography by Callum Harrison



Twenty-year-old Filipino-born, London-raised singer/songwriter/guitarist beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus and also known as Bea Kristi) has released her debut album, Fake It Flowers, today via Dirty Hit. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing below.

Previously beabadoobee shared three singles from Fake It Flowers: “Sorry,” “Care,” and “Worth It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. We also posted a video for “Worth It.” Then she shared the album’s lo-fi sounding “How Was Your Day?” Then she shared one last pre-release single from the album, “Together,” via a video for it. Like much of her work, “Together” had a ’90s alt-rock vibe and the video felt like something you’d catch on 120 Minutes on MTV in the era.

beabadoobee 2021 UK & IE Tour Dates:

September 07- Manchester - O2 Ritz

September 09 - Leeds - Beckett University

September 10 - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

September 11 - Birmingham - O2 Institute

September 13 - Cambridge - Junction

September 14 - Leicester - O2 Academy

September 23 - London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 24 - Bristol - Swx

September 25 - Oxford - O2 Academy

September 28 - Dublin - The Academy

September 29 - Belfast - Oh Yeah Music Centre

October 02 - Newcastle - University Students Union

October 03 - Edinburgh - The Liquid Room

October 04 - Glasgow - Swg3

