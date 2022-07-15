beabadoobee - Watch the “Sunny Day” Video, Stream the New Album, and Read Our Review

News

Beabadoobee has released a new album, Beatopia, today via Dirty Hit. She has also shared a video for the new album track “Sunny Day.” View the video, directed by Luke Casey and Alexander Leese, and stream the new album below. Read our review of the album here.

“‘Sunny Day’ is a song that I’ve always wanted to make but something that I’ve never done before,” states beabadoobee in a press release. “Putting it on Beatopia was quite nerve-wracking for me but I’m glad I did. We had written it during a week of crazy productivity in terms of creating songs. I had a session with Starsmith and the song just flowed naturally. I love it.”

Previously beabadoobee shared Beatopia’s first single, “Talk,” via a video for it. “Talk” was one of our Songs of the Week. She recently shared the album tracks “See You Soon,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week, “Lovesong,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “10:36”

