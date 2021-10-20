 Beach Fossils Share New Single “Down the Line (Piano)” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, October 20th, 2021  
Beach Fossils Share New Single “Down the Line (Piano)”

The Other Side of Life: Piano Ballads Due Out November 19 via Bayonet

Oct 20, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Andrew Cigna
Beach Fossils have shared a new piano version of their song “Down the Line,” taken from their 2017 album Somersault. It is to be featured on the band’s forthcoming album, The Other Side of Life: Piano Ballads, an album of jazz reimaginings of songs from across their catalogue. It will be out on November 19 via Bayonet. Listen below.

Frontman Dustin Payseur states in a press release: “I’ve regularly attempted to harness the feeling that I get while listening to jazz and pour it into my songs. There’s always been an element of jazz in Beach Fossils; chords are rarely played, instead the instruments typically play single-notes that come together to create chords. I think a lot of that comes from listening to jazz trios and quartets, hearing the way that the instruments weave in and out of each other, leaving space for each other, instruments coming up front for a bit while others wait.”

He adds: “A song by itself is naked, there are endless possibilities for how to dress a song and every choice creates a radically different outcome. Making this album let me step back and see these songs from a new perspective. I hope you’ll enjoy what we’ve done with them.”

Upon the album’s announcement last month, the band shared a piano version of “This Year” from Somersault. Last year, the band reissued their 2010 self-titled debut to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Read our 2017 interview with Beach Fossils about Somersault.

