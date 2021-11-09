Beach House Announce New Album and Tour, First Four Album Tracks Due Out Tonight
Once Twice Melody Due Out February 18, 2022 via Sub Pop
Nov 09, 2021
Photography by David Belisle
Baltimore duo Beach House (Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally) have announced the release of a new album titled Once Twice Melody. It will be out on February 18, 2022 via Sub Pop. The release will be broken up into four chapters leading up to the album’s release date, with the first chapter, consisting of the album’s first four tracks, due out tonight at midnight EST. In addition, the duo have announced a 2022 tour. Check out the album’s tracklist/cover art and the full list of tour dates below.
Once Twice Melody is the first album to be produced entirely by the duo. The production features use of a live string ensemble (another first for them) and arrangements by Dave Campbell. The album was predominantly mixed by Alan Moulder, with additional mixing courtesy of Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann.
Beach House’s previous album, 7, came out back in 2018 via Sub Pop. Read our exclusive 2018 interview with Beach House on 7.
Once Twice Melody Tracklist:
Chapter 1 (due out November 10th, 2021)
1. Once Twice Melody
2. Superstar
3. Pink Funeral
4. Through Me
Chapter 2 (December 8th, 2021)
5. Runaway
6. ESP
7. New Romance
8. Over and Over
Chapter 3 (January 19th, 2022)
9. Sunset
10. Only You Know
11. Another Go Around
12. Masquerade
13. Illusion of Forever
Chapter 4 (full album release, February 18th, 2022)
14. Finale
15. The Bells
16. Hurts to Love
17. Many Nights
18. Modern Love Stories
Beach House 2022 Tour Dates:
Fri. Feb. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Sat. Feb. 19 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sun. Feb. 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Tue. Feb. 22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Wed. Feb. 23 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 25 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Sat. Feb. 26 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
Sun. Feb. 27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
Tue. Mar. 01 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Wed. Mar. 02 - Cincinnati, OH - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Tue. Mar. 22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Wed. Mar. 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Fri. Mar. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
Sun. Mar. 27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Tue. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center
Wed. Mar. 30 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Fri. Apr. 01 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
Sat. Apr. 02 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Sun. Apr. 03 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Tue. Apr. 05 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Wed. Apr. 06 - Portland, OR - The Keller Auditorium
Fri. Apr. 08 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Sat. Apr. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Sat. May 21 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium
Mon. May 23 - Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom
Tue. May 24 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
Thu. May 26 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
Sat. May 28 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
Mon. May 30 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
Tue. May 31 - Paris, FR - L’Olympia
Thu. Jun. 02 - Nimes, FR - Paloma
Sat. Jun. 04 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
Tue. Jun. 07 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria
Wed. Jun. 08 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
Thu. Jun. 09 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkoner Centre
Fri. Jul. 08 - Richmond, VA - The National
Sat. Jul. 09 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
Sun. Jul. 10 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Tue. Jul. 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Wed. Jul. 13 - Chicago, IL - Radius
Fri. Jul. 15 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Sat. Jul. 16 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Mon. Jul. 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Tue. Jul. 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
Wed. Jul. 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
Fri. Jul. 22 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Sat. Jul. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Sun. Jul. 24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
