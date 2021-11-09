News

All





Beach House Announce New Album and Tour, First Four Album Tracks Due Out Tonight Once Twice Melody Due Out February 18, 2022 via Sub Pop

Photography by David Belisle



Baltimore duo Beach House (Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally) have announced the release of a new album titled Once Twice Melody. It will be out on February 18, 2022 via Sub Pop. The release will be broken up into four chapters leading up to the album’s release date, with the first chapter, consisting of the album’s first four tracks, due out tonight at midnight EST. In addition, the duo have announced a 2022 tour. Check out the album’s tracklist/cover art and the full list of tour dates below.

Once Twice Melody is the first album to be produced entirely by the duo. The production features use of a live string ensemble (another first for them) and arrangements by Dave Campbell. The album was predominantly mixed by Alan Moulder, with additional mixing courtesy of Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann.

Beach House’s previous album, 7, came out back in 2018 via Sub Pop. Read our exclusive 2018 interview with Beach House on 7.

Once Twice Melody Tracklist:

Chapter 1 (due out November 10th, 2021)

1. Once Twice Melody

2. Superstar

3. Pink Funeral

4. Through Me

Chapter 2 (December 8th, 2021)

5. Runaway

6. ESP

7. New Romance

8. Over and Over

Chapter 3 (January 19th, 2022)

9. Sunset

10. Only You Know

11. Another Go Around

12. Masquerade

13. Illusion of Forever

Chapter 4 (full album release, February 18th, 2022)

14. Finale

15. The Bells

16. Hurts to Love

17. Many Nights

18. Modern Love Stories

Beach House 2022 Tour Dates:

Fri. Feb. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sat. Feb. 19 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sun. Feb. 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue. Feb. 22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Wed. Feb. 23 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 25 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Sat. Feb. 26 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Sun. Feb. 27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

Tue. Mar. 01 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Wed. Mar. 02 - Cincinnati, OH - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Tue. Mar. 22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Wed. Mar. 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Fri. Mar. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

Sun. Mar. 27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Tue. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center

Wed. Mar. 30 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Fri. Apr. 01 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

Sat. Apr. 02 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Sun. Apr. 03 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Tue. Apr. 05 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wed. Apr. 06 - Portland, OR - The Keller Auditorium

Fri. Apr. 08 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Sat. Apr. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Sat. May 21 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium

Mon. May 23 - Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom

Tue. May 24 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

Thu. May 26 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

Sat. May 28 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

Mon. May 30 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Tue. May 31 - Paris, FR - L’Olympia

Thu. Jun. 02 - Nimes, FR - Paloma

Sat. Jun. 04 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

Tue. Jun. 07 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

Wed. Jun. 08 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

Thu. Jun. 09 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkoner Centre

Fri. Jul. 08 - Richmond, VA - The National

Sat. Jul. 09 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

Sun. Jul. 10 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Tue. Jul. 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Wed. Jul. 13 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Fri. Jul. 15 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Sat. Jul. 16 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Mon. Jul. 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Tue. Jul. 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Wed. Jul. 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Fri. Jul. 22 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Sat. Jul. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Sun. Jul. 24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.