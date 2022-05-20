News

Beach House Perform “Superstar” on “Stephen Colbert” Once Twice Melody Out Now via Sub Pop





Last night, Beach House made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed the song “Superstar” from their newest album, Once Twice Melody. View the performance below.

Once Twice Melody came out earlier this year on Sub Pop.

