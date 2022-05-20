Beach House Perform “Superstar” on “Stephen Colbert”
Once Twice Melody Out Now via Sub Pop
Last night, Beach House made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed the song “Superstar” from their newest album, Once Twice Melody. View the performance below.
Once Twice Melody came out earlier this year on Sub Pop.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Everything Everything – Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview (+New U.S. Tour Dates) (News) — Everything Everything
- The End: SOAK (Interview) — SOAK, The End
- Beach House Perform “Superstar” on “Stephen Colbert” (News) — Beach House
- Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler Share Video for New Kim Gordon Collaboration “Debt Collector” (News) — Erica Dawn Lyle, Vice Cooler, Kim Gordon, Sonic Youth
- Premiere: Have You Ever Seen The Jane Fonda Aerobic VHS? Share New Single “Troglodyte” (News) — Have You Ever Seen The Jane Fonda Aerobic VHS?
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.