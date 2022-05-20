 Beach House Perform “Superstar” on “Stephen Colbert” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Beach House Perform “Superstar” on “Stephen Colbert”

Once Twice Melody Out Now via Sub Pop

May 20, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Beach House made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed the song “Superstar” from their newest album, Once Twice Melody. View the performance below.

Once Twice Melody came out earlier this year on Sub Pop.

