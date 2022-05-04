News

All





Beach House Score First Film With Netflix’s “Along For The Ride” Film Will Arrive on Netflix This Friday





Beach House have scored their first film, the upcoming Netflix teen drama Along For The Ride. The film, which is the directorial debut of Sofia Alvarez, will arrive on Netflix this Friday (May 6).

In a press release, Alvarez elaborates on how the collaboration with Beach House came to be: “Originally, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to have a score as there are so many needle drops in the movie. But whenever I discussed this with our music supervisors, Jessica Berndt and Jane Abernethy, I always included the caveat—‘But if there IS a score, it would have to be done by Beach House.’ Then Netflix sent us their ideas about whom the right composer might be, and completely independently of our discussions—they wanted Beach House too! So at that point, we were all aligned that this was the only way to go.

“I know they will have a long career as film composers and I couldn’t be more honored that Along for the Ride was their first stop on that journey. I’m personally hoping to work with them again, maybe on a thriller or horror with fewer or no needle drops—I’d be so excited to hear what they would compose to images with a totally blank sound as the starting point.”

Beach House’s newest album, Once Twice Melody, came out earlier this year on Sub Pop.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.