Beach House Share First Four Songs From Upcoming Album Once Twice Melody Due Out February 18, 2022 via Sub Pop; Listen to “Once Twice Melody,” “Superstar,” “Pink Funeral,” and “Through Me” Now

Photography by David Belisle



Yesterday, Beach House announced the release of their new studio album, Once Twice Melody, which will be out in full on February 18, 2022 via Sub Pop. The duo has now shared the first four songs from the album: the title track, “Superstar,” “Pink Funeral,” and “Through Me.” Listen below.

The album will be released in chapters leading up to its release date. The second chapter, which encompasses tracks 5-8, is due out on December 8.

Once Twice Melody is the first album to be produced entirely by the duo. The production features use of a live string ensemble (another first for them) and arrangements by Dave Campbell. The album was predominantly mixed by Alan Moulder, with additional mixing courtesy of Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann.

Beach House’s previous album, 7, came out back in 2018 via Sub Pop.

Read our exclusive 2018 interview with Beach House on 7.

