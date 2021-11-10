 Beach House Share First Four Songs From Upcoming Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 10th, 2021  
Subscribe

Beach House Share First Four Songs From Upcoming Album

Once Twice Melody Due Out February 18, 2022 via Sub Pop; Listen to “Once Twice Melody,” “Superstar,” “Pink Funeral,” and “Through Me” Now

Nov 10, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by David Belisle
Bookmark and Share


Yesterday, Beach House announced the release of their new studio album, Once Twice Melody, which will be out in full on February 18, 2022 via Sub Pop. The duo has now shared the first four songs from the album: the title track, “Superstar,” “Pink Funeral,” and “Through Me.” Listen below.

The album will be released in chapters leading up to its release date. The second chapter, which encompasses tracks 5-8, is due out on December 8.

Once Twice Melody is the first album to be produced entirely by the duo. The production features use of a live string ensemble (another first for them) and arrangements by Dave Campbell. The album was predominantly mixed by Alan Moulder, with additional mixing courtesy of Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann.

Beach House’s previous album, 7, came out back in 2018 via Sub Pop.

Read our exclusive 2018 interview with Beach House on 7.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent