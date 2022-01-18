News

Beach House Share Five New Songs; Chapter 3 of Their Upcoming New Album Once Twice Melody Due Out February 18 via Sub Pop; Listen to “Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion of Forever” Now

Photography by David Belisle



Beach House are releasing a new album, Once Twice Melody, on February 18 via Sub Pop, but they are releasing the album in four parts. Now they have released the third part, featuring five new songs: “Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion of Forever.” It’s tracks 9-13 from the album. Check them all out below.

In November, the band shared the album’s first chapter, which consisted of the album’s first four tracks and included the album’s title track, which topped our Songs of the Week.

In December, Beach House shared chapter two, which consisted of tracks 5-8: “Runaway,” “ESP,” “New Romance,” and “Over and Over.” “Over and Over” topped our Songs of the Week list and “Runaway” also made the list.

The album’s fourth and final chapter, which contains the final four songs on the album, will be released along with the full album on February 18.

Once Twice Melody is the first album to be produced entirely by the duo. The production features use of a live string ensemble (another first for them) and arrangements by Dave Campbell. The album was predominantly mixed by Alan Moulder, with additional mixing courtesy of Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann.

Beach House’s previous album, 7, came out back in 2018 via Sub Pop.

Read our exclusive 2018 interview with Beach House on 7.

