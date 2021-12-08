 Beach House Share Four New Songs from Upcoming Album | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021  
Beach House Share Four New Songs from Upcoming Album

Once Twice Melody Due Out February 18, 2022 via Sub Pop

Dec 08, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by David Belisle
Beach House have shared four new songs from their forthcoming album, Once Twice Melody. The new songs comprise the second chapter of the album, which consists of tracks 5-8: “Runaway,” “ESP,” “New Romance,” and “Over and Over.” Listen to the newly released songs below.

Last month, the band shared the album’s first chapter, which consisted of the album’s first four tracks and included the album’s title track, which topped our Songs of the Week. The third chapter, featuring tracks 9-12, will be released on January 19, 2022, and the album’s fourth and final chapter, which contains the final four songs on the album, will be released along with the full album on February 18.

Beach House’s previous album, 7, came out back in 2018 via Sub Pop.

Read our exclusive 2018 interview with Beach House on 7.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

