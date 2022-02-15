News

Beach House Share New Song “Hurts to Love” Once Twice Melody Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop

Photography by David Belisle



Beach House are releasing a new album, Once Twice Melody, this Friday via Sub Pop. They have been sharing the album in chapters of four to five songs at a time, but now they have shared just one single song, “Hurts to Love,” which is track 16 on the album. Listen below.

In November, the band shared the album’s first chapter, which consisted of the album’s first four tracks and included the album’s title track, which topped our Songs of the Week list. “Once Twice Melody” also charted high on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

In December, Beach House shared chapter two, which consisted of tracks 5-8: “Runaway,” “ESP,” “New Romance,” and “Over and Over.” “Over and Over” topped our Songs of the Week list and “Runaway” also made the list.

In January, they shared chapter three, which featured tracks 9-13 from the album: “Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion of Forever.” “Masquerade” also landed on our Songs of the Week list.

Once Twice Melody is the first album to be produced entirely by the duo. The production features use of a live string ensemble (another first for them) and arrangements by Dave Campbell. The album was predominantly mixed by Alan Moulder, with additional mixing courtesy of Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann.

Beach House’s previous album, 7, came out back in 2018 via Sub Pop.

Read our exclusive 2018 interview with Beach House on 7.

