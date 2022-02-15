 Beach House Share New Song “Hurts to Love” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, February 15th, 2022  
Subscribe

Beach House Share New Song “Hurts to Love”

Once Twice Melody Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop

Feb 15, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by David Belisle
Bookmark and Share


Beach House are releasing a new album, Once Twice Melody, this Friday via Sub Pop. They have been sharing the album in chapters of four to five songs at a time, but now they have shared just one single song, “Hurts to Love,” which is track 16 on the album. Listen below.

In November, the band shared the album’s first chapter, which consisted of the album’s first four tracks and included the album’s title track, which topped our Songs of the Week list. “Once Twice Melody” also charted high on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

In December, Beach House shared chapter two, which consisted of tracks 5-8: “Runaway,” “ESP,” “New Romance,” and “Over and Over.” “Over and Over” topped our Songs of the Week list and “Runaway” also made the list.

In January, they shared chapter three, which featured tracks 9-13 from the album: “Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion of Forever.” “Masquerade” also landed on our Songs of the Week list.

Once Twice Melody is the first album to be produced entirely by the duo. The production features use of a live string ensemble (another first for them) and arrangements by Dave Campbell. The album was predominantly mixed by Alan Moulder, with additional mixing courtesy of Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann.

Beach House’s previous album, 7, came out back in 2018 via Sub Pop.

Read our exclusive 2018 interview with Beach House on 7.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent