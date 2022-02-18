News

Beach House – Stream the Complete New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It Once Twice Melody Out Now via Sub Pop; Watch New Animations for the Album's Final Chapter

Photography by David Belisle



Beach House have released a new album, Once Twice Melody, today via Sub Pop. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here and they have also released animated lyric videos for the last five songs on the album. Also, on Wednesday we posted our rave review of the album. Stream the album and watch the videos below and read the review here.

Beach House have been sharing the album in chapters of four to five songs at a time, but now you can stream the album in its entirety, including four songs at the end of the album that were not previously released.

In November, the band shared the album’s first chapter, which consisted of the album’s first four tracks and included the album’s title track, which topped our Songs of the Week list. “Once Twice Melody” also charted high on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list.

In December, Beach House shared chapter two, which consisted of tracks 5-8: “Runaway,” “ESP,” “New Romance,” and “Over and Over.” “Over and Over” topped our Songs of the Week list and “Runaway” also made the list.

In January, they shared chapter three, which featured tracks 9-13 from the album: “Sunset,” “Only You Know,” “Another Go Around,” “Masquerade,” and “Illusion of Forever.” “Masquerade” also landed on our Songs of the Week list.

In February, they shared one last pre-release single from the album, “Hurts to Love.”

Once Twice Melody is the first album to be produced entirely by the duo. The production features use of a live string ensemble (another first for them) and arrangements by Dave Campbell. The album was predominantly mixed by Alan Moulder, with additional mixing courtesy of Caesar Edmunds, Trevor Spencer, and Dave Fridmann.

Beach House’s previous album, 7, came out back in 2018 via Sub Pop.

Read our exclusive 2018 interview with Beach House on 7.

<a href="https://beachhouse.bandcamp.com/album/once-twice-melody">Once Twice Melody by Beach House</a>

