Tuesday, March 30th, 2021  
Beak> Share Video for New Song “Oh Know”

Recorded Last Year During Lockdown

Mar 30, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Beak> (the trio consisting of Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, Billy Fuller, and Will Young) have shared a video for their new song “Oh Know.” The video is a collaboration between the band and Echo Panda films from Canada, who they previously collaborated with on the video for their 2019 song “The Gaol.” Watch below.

The idea for the video was inspired by the band’s friends at NRMAL Festival in Mexico City asking them if they could provide any material for their YouTube TV show NRMAL CAMARADA TV. The subsequent video release for the song, which the band recorded last year during lockdown, came about as a result. The band states in a press release: “Beak> are very looking forward to coming back to Mexico one day—we love you! We hope you like, and take care x”

The band’s most recent music project, their Life Goes On EP, came out back in 2019 on Invada/Temporary Residence Ltd. It featured the title track and the song “We Can Go.”

